Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Turning Point in the #MeToo Era?

Opening statements commenced on Wednesday for the retrial of Harvey Weinstein, charged with rape and sexual assault. This follows an appeals court vacating his 2020 conviction, held in the same Manhattan courthouse. The current proceedings coincide with a different cultural context compared to his first trial.

The jury for the retrial comprises seven women and five men, contrasting with the previous seven-man, five-woman panel. During the first trial, protests and intense media coverage marked the event, creating what Weinstein's defense called a 'carnival-like atmosphere.'

This retrial not only revisits the original allegations against Weinstein but also introduces a new charge. It reflects evolving strategies in sexual assault cases and changes within the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, who maintains his innocence, is being defended by a team including Jennifer Bonjean, renowned for overturning Bill Cosby's conviction.

