Aaditya Thackeray Sends Strong Message to BCCI Amid Mumbai's Grand T20 World Cup Celebration

Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, highlighted the grand welcome given to the Indian cricket team in Mumbai as a message to the BCCI. He criticized the decision to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad instead of Mumbai. His remarks followed Mumbai's celebratory parade for the T20 World Cup-winning team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 16:48 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Aaditya Thackeray, a key figure in Shiv Sena (UBT), asserted that the grand reception given to the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai symbolizes a strong message to the BCCI. Thackeray's comments surfaced in light of the BCCI's decision to host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad, a move he criticized.

Thackeray's remarks came shortly after thousands of fans gathered along Marine Drive to celebrate the Indian cricket team's T20 World Cup victory. The team, returning from Bridgetown (Barbados) after defeating South Africa last month, was met with overwhelming enthusiasm.

The victory parade commenced from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point and concluded at Wankhede Stadium. Despite the short distance, the parade took over an hour and a half due to the massive crowd of supporters.

