Cillian Murphy Wraps Production on New Film 'Steve'

Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy's latest project, 'Steve', is nearing the end of its production phase in the UK. The film is a remake of Max Porter's novel 'Shy', which Murphy is not only starring in but also producing alongside his partner Alan Moloney under the Big Things Films label, Deadline reported. The movie is directed by Tim Mielants. Joining Murphy in the main cast is Jay Lycurgo, known for his roles in 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself', 'Titans', and 'I May Destroy You'.

Cillian shared a picture with Porter and Lycurgo from the set on his Instagram handle. 'Steve', an adaptation of Porter's 'Shy', is set in the mid-1990s. The story unfolds over a significant day in the lives of headteacher Steve (Murphy) and his students at a last-chance reform college in a society that has all but forsaken them.

The film portrays Steve's struggle to maintain the college's integrity while confronting his own mental health issues. Parallel to Steve's challenges, the narrative introduces Shy (Lycurgo), a troubled teenager grappling with his past and the uncertainty of his future as he battles inner fragility and a propensity for self-destruction and violence.

Murphy and Moloney serve as producers, with Mielants directing. Porter, who authored the screenplay, previously collaborated with Murphy on the stage adaptation of his novel 'Grief is the Thing with Feathers' and the short film 'All of This Unreal Time'. Murphy, fresh off winning the Best Actor Oscar for his role in Christopher Nolan's Best Picture-winning 'Oppenheimer', has had a significant year. He also made his feature production debut with 'Small Things Like These', another Mielants-directed project showcased at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Up next, Murphy is gearing up for the 'Peaky Blinders' film, which is set to kick off later this year for Netflix. Additionally, he has signed on for 'Blood Runs Coal', based on Mark A. Bradley's book about the murder of union leader Joseph Yablonski, according to Deadline. (ANI)