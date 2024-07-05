Left Menu

Telugu Actor Raj Tharun Faces Cheating Allegations

A complaint has been filed against Telugu actor Raj Tharun, alleging he cheated on his live-in partner during their 10-year relationship. The woman claims he was involved with another woman and expressed her desire to live with him. Raj Tharun plans to take legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:15 IST
Telugu film actor Raj Tharun finds himself at the center of controversy as a complaint has been lodged against him, alleging infidelity within a decade-long romantic relationship. The woman who lodged the complaint with Narsingi police on Thursday evening claims that Raj Tharun cheated on her with another woman and voiced her desire to live with him.

Police are currently investigating the matter and have stated that they will proceed based on the evidence provided by the complainant. Raj Tharun, known for his roles in films such as 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Kumari 21 F' and 'Cinema Chupista Mava', has responded by saying that he intends to take legal action, including filing a complaint with the police.

