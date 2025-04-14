Left Menu

Tragedy in Naharpur: Live-in Partner Arrested for Murder

A month after a woman's body was discovered in a wheat field, police arrested her live-in partner for her murder. Rita, originally from Bihar, was living apart from her husband. Suspected infidelity led her partner, Shivshankar Sharma, to allegedly kill her. Her body was identified on March 31.

Updated: 14-04-2025 21:47 IST
  • India

In a chilling development, more than a month since a woman's body was discovered in a wheat field, local police apprehended her live-in partner on charges of murder. The arrest was made after suspicion arose that the slaying was motivated by beliefs of infidelity.

Rita, having relocated from Bihar, was estranged from her husband of 11 years and had taken refuge in Naharpur village with her partner, Shivshankar Sharma. It was here that her life met a tragic end on February 23, following which her body was hidden in a field.

The victim was finally identified on March 31 by her father, who then filed a murder complaint. Police say the suspect confessed, citing reasons of suspected unfaithfulness, and revealed details of their acrimonious relationship and work life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

