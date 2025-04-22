Tragedy in Vikhroli: Live-in Partner Arrested for Murder

A shocking crime unfolded in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, where a man brutally murdered his live-in partner. The accused, aged 25, was apprehended after the police discovered the woman's lifeless body in her residence, surrounded by blood.

The suspect, who was detained in the Dharavi area, confessed to the horrific act, citing pressure from the woman for marriage as his motive. This revelation adds a chilling dimension to the case, as the investigation continues.

Authorities have charged the accused under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Penal Code, as they dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, shedding light on a devastating personal conflict.

