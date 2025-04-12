Tragic Death in Munirka: Live-In Partner Confesses to Crime
A woman named Lhing Janeng, was allegedly killed by her partner Jagminthang over a suspected affair in southwest Delhi. After a party, suspicions led to a fatal confrontation. Police arrested Jagminthang, who misled them at first but later confessed to assault, supported by forensic evidence.
A tragic incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner over suspicions of infidelity, authorities reported.
Police arrested Jagminthang, hailing from Manipur's Senapati district, after he was accused of fatally assaulting Lhing Janeng, a native of Churachandpur in Manipur. The crime unravelled after a post-party argument escalated.
Forensic evidence and witness accounts led to Jagminthang's confession. The incident underscores the ongoing issue of domestic violence and highlights the need for vigilance in addressing relationship-related crimes.
