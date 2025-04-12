Left Menu

Tragic Death in Munirka: Live-In Partner Confesses to Crime

A woman named Lhing Janeng, was allegedly killed by her partner Jagminthang over a suspected affair in southwest Delhi. After a party, suspicions led to a fatal confrontation. Police arrested Jagminthang, who misled them at first but later confessed to assault, supported by forensic evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner over suspicions of infidelity, authorities reported.

Police arrested Jagminthang, hailing from Manipur's Senapati district, after he was accused of fatally assaulting Lhing Janeng, a native of Churachandpur in Manipur. The crime unravelled after a post-party argument escalated.

Forensic evidence and witness accounts led to Jagminthang's confession. The incident underscores the ongoing issue of domestic violence and highlights the need for vigilance in addressing relationship-related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

