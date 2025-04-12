Tragic Death in Munirka: Live-In Partner Confesses to Crime

A tragic incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Munirka area, where a 27-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner over suspicions of infidelity, authorities reported.

Police arrested Jagminthang, hailing from Manipur's Senapati district, after he was accused of fatally assaulting Lhing Janeng, a native of Churachandpur in Manipur. The crime unravelled after a post-party argument escalated.

Forensic evidence and witness accounts led to Jagminthang's confession. The incident underscores the ongoing issue of domestic violence and highlights the need for vigilance in addressing relationship-related crimes.

