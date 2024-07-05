Brad Pitt's Formula One Comeback Movie: 'F1' Revealed!

The suspense has ended. Brad Pitt's previously untitled Formula One movie, now revealed to be called 'F1', will hit cinemas next June. Filming has unfolded at racetracks globally, including during significant events such as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, whose 'Top Gun: Maverick' achieved global box office success, the movie is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in both standard cinemas and IMAX formats.

In the film, Pitt, who is 60 in real life, portrays a former driver making a comeback alongside a rookie teammate, played by Damson Idris, for the fictional APXGP team. Notably, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is involved as a co-producer, offering valuable advice.