King's 'Kodak' Brings Indian Hip Hop to Global Stage

Singer King has released a new track, 'Kodak', from his album 'Monopoly Moves', collaborating with hip hop duo Seedhe Maut.

Discussing his latest release, King stated, 'Kodak is special because it blends different styles and stories. Collaborating with Seedhe Maut, we created something truly unique.' The track's lyrics feature vivid storytelling by King and Seedhe Maut, weaving picturesque narratives through their verses.

Sung, written, and composed by King and Seedhe Maut, 'Kodak' is now streaming on all major music platforms. In a separate note, King made waves at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, winning hearts with his style and presence.

Reflecting on his Cannes debut, King mentioned, 'Cannes. Wow. It wasn't just about me; it was about representing talented Indian musicians. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to showcase Indian music. I chose to wear an Indian designer to bring a piece of my country with me, highlighting our extraordinary handloom craftsmanship.' King, famous for his hit song 'Tu Aake Dekhle,' hails from Delhi. (ANI)