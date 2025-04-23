Madras High Court Greenlights ED Raids on TASMAC Amid Political Storm

The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC challenging recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the state's liquor retailer, TASMAC. A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar emphasized the necessity of upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in light of allegations of money laundering.

The bench argued that claiming harassment due to the detention of officers during searches was unwarranted, as such procedures protect the public's economic interests. The court rejected the notion of a politically motivated search, asserting that justice should be served based solely on the materials presented, irrespective of political bias.

Furthermore, the court criticized suggestions that federalism could obstruct criminal investigations under Special Legislation like PMLA, stating that state governments should facilitate investigations into serious offenses. The writ petitions opposing the ED's initial search lacked merit, given the prima facie seriousness of allegations against TASMAC.

