Left Menu

Madras High Court Greenlights ED Raids on TASMAC Amid Political Storm

The Madras High Court dismisses petitions by Tamil Nadu and TASMAC against ED raids, emphasizing the importance of rule of law over political allegations. The court underscores the necessity of thorough investigations under the PMLA to protect the nation's interests, despite claims of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:34 IST
Madras High Court Greenlights ED Raids on TASMAC Amid Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government and TASMAC challenging recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the state's liquor retailer, TASMAC. A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar emphasized the necessity of upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in light of allegations of money laundering.

The bench argued that claiming harassment due to the detention of officers during searches was unwarranted, as such procedures protect the public's economic interests. The court rejected the notion of a politically motivated search, asserting that justice should be served based solely on the materials presented, irrespective of political bias.

Furthermore, the court criticized suggestions that federalism could obstruct criminal investigations under Special Legislation like PMLA, stating that state governments should facilitate investigations into serious offenses. The writ petitions opposing the ED's initial search lacked merit, given the prima facie seriousness of allegations against TASMAC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025