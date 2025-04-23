Left Menu

Madras High Court Clears Path for ED’s Probe into TASMAC Raids

The Madras High Court dismissed petitions from TASMAC and the Tamil Nadu government challenging ED raids on the state-run liquor retailer, allowing further investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The court highlighted that these searches serve national interest and dismissed claims of harassment or political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:33 IST
  India

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed petitions by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and the state government, challenging Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the liquor retailer's premises. The court granted permission for further action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), emphasizing the importance of such searches for the nation's economic security.

Addressing arguments that the raids were politically motivated or amounted to harassment, the court noted that such inconveniences were justified by the greater national interest. The court rejected any claims of political vendetta, asserting that it isn't the court's role to evaluate political dynamics, and underscored the people's power in political judgement.

The bench also dismissed arguments about federalism preventing such searches. It stated the PMLA's nationwide jurisdiction permits these actions without needing state consent. The court justified the conduct, saying that surprise checks are essential to catching offenders off guard and that the writ petitions aimed to deter investigation should be avoided.

