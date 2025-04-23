America's Foundational Documents: A Surge in Sales Amid Political Shifts

Amidst the backdrop of current political shifts, Random House is set to release hardcover editions of the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. This announcement comes as sales of these foundational texts are soaring, likely driven by heightened public interest in America's core democratic principles. The books will include insightful introductions by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham.

According to industry data from Circana, there's been a notable increase in sales, with 162,000 copies sold by mid-April, a stark rise from previous years. This suggests a renewed public focus on political understanding, possibly prompted by recent changes in administration.

Experts like Brenna Connor and Jon Meacham believe this trend reflects the public's desire to revisit the foundational documents that shape American democracy, amid ongoing political discourse and upcoming milestones such as the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

