Left Menu

Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Gets Official Title”

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously unnamed, will now be titled 'F1.' The film expected to release next June, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Meanwhile, in British politics, Larry the Downing Street cat continues to maintain his post despite changes in the Prime Minister's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:32 IST
Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie Gets Official Title”
Brad Pitt

The long-awaited announcement has finally been made: Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, initially untitled, will be called 'F1.' The film, showcasing real racetracks from around the world, is scheduled to hit cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, of 'Top Gun: Maverick' fame, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, this movie has generated significant buzz within the F1 community.

In a different vein, British politics witnessed a whirlwind of changes on Friday, yet one key player remained steady: Larry, the Downing Street cat. The feline, officially titled Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, will continue his duties at Number 10 Downing Street, now under the administration of the sixth prime minister he has seen during his tenure.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024