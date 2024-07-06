The long-awaited announcement has finally been made: Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, initially untitled, will be called 'F1.' The film, showcasing real racetracks from around the world, is scheduled to hit cinemas next June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, of 'Top Gun: Maverick' fame, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, this movie has generated significant buzz within the F1 community.

In a different vein, British politics witnessed a whirlwind of changes on Friday, yet one key player remained steady: Larry, the Downing Street cat. The feline, officially titled Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, will continue his duties at Number 10 Downing Street, now under the administration of the sixth prime minister he has seen during his tenure.