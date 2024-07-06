Left Menu

Two Nobel Laureates Champion Compassion in New Book

Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi, alongside writer Pooja Pande, advocate for compassion in their new book, 'The Book of Compassion.' Set to release on July 22, the book emphasizes compassion as a key factor in improving lives and addressing global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 15:39 IST
Two Nobel Laureates Champion Compassion in New Book
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant literary collaboration, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi, along with writer Pooja Pande, advocate for compassion in their upcoming book, 'The Book of Compassion.' The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is set to release on July 22 and emphasizes the role of compassion in improving daily lives and addressing global challenges.

The announcement coincides with the 89th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, amplifying the message of the book. The work asserts that compassion is not just an abstract concept but a tangible, lived experience that can transform society.

According to the book, fostering a globalized compassion can lead to freedom, joy, and inner peace while tackling issues such as inequality, injustice, and climate change. 'The Book of Compassion' is described by its publishers as a candid, anecdotal, and compelling source of courage, compassion, and wisdom.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024