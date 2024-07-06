Two Nobel Laureates Champion Compassion in New Book

In a significant literary collaboration, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi, along with writer Pooja Pande, advocate for compassion in their upcoming book, 'The Book of Compassion.' The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is set to release on July 22 and emphasizes the role of compassion in improving daily lives and addressing global challenges.

The announcement coincides with the 89th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, amplifying the message of the book. The work asserts that compassion is not just an abstract concept but a tangible, lived experience that can transform society.

According to the book, fostering a globalized compassion can lead to freedom, joy, and inner peace while tackling issues such as inequality, injustice, and climate change. 'The Book of Compassion' is described by its publishers as a candid, anecdotal, and compelling source of courage, compassion, and wisdom.

