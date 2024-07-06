Strange Happenings: Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie and Larry the Cat's Political Stability
Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously untitled, is now named 'F1' and will hit cinemas next June. Meanwhile, Larry the Cat continues his tenure at Downing Street amidst political upheaval, greeting his sixth prime minister.
The suspense surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie, which was previously untitled, has come to an end. Filmed at various racetracks globally and set for release next June, the movie will be named 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film also sees Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.
In the heart of British politics, amidst a night of significant change, one element remains constant: Larry the Downing Street cat. Known formally as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry welcomed his sixth prime minister. The white and tabby feline was seen around the iconic Number 10 door, continuing his steadfast service.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Quiet Brexit Strategy: The Path to Downing Street
New Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at Downing Street to take charge as UK’s 58th leader.
Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Gets an Official Title, and Larry the Cat Stays Put Amid Downing Street Changes
Nigel Farage's Reform UK: A Rising Force in British Politics
Larry the Downing Street Cat: The Unchanging Heart of British Politics