Strange Happenings: Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie and Larry the Cat's Political Stability

Brad Pitt's upcoming Formula One movie, previously untitled, is now named 'F1' and will hit cinemas next June. Meanwhile, Larry the Cat continues his tenure at Downing Street amidst political upheaval, greeting his sixth prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:29 IST
The suspense surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie, which was previously untitled, has come to an end. Filmed at various racetracks globally and set for release next June, the movie will be named 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film also sees Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

In the heart of British politics, amidst a night of significant change, one element remains constant: Larry the Downing Street cat. Known formally as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry welcomed his sixth prime minister. The white and tabby feline was seen around the iconic Number 10 door, continuing his steadfast service.

