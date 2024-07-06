The suspense surrounding the title of Brad Pitt's Formula One movie, which was previously untitled, has come to an end. Filmed at various racetracks globally and set for release next June, the movie will be named 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, renowned for 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film also sees Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

In the heart of British politics, amidst a night of significant change, one element remains constant: Larry the Downing Street cat. Known formally as the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry welcomed his sixth prime minister. The white and tabby feline was seen around the iconic Number 10 door, continuing his steadfast service.

