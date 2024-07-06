Left Menu

Brad Pitt's Formula 1 Movie 'F1' Unveiled: Release Date Announced

Brad Pitt's new film 'F1' will hit theaters internationally on June 25, 2025, and in the U.S. on June 27, 2025. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is an action drama based on Formula 1 racing, featuring a star-studded cast including Pitt, Damson Idris, and Lewis Hamilton.

Poster of 'F1'(Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
The title of Brad Pitt's highly anticipated Formula 1 movie has been revealed, along with a first-look poster and the official release date, Deadline reports. 'F1' is set to premiere internationally on June 25, 2025, followed by a U.S. release on June 27, 2025.

Apple Original Film recently announced both the title 'F1' and released a poster showcasing Pitt in his racing gear. The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies. A teaser poster has been unveiled, with a sneak peek to come this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

'F1' is an American sports action drama, written by Ehren Kruger and created in collaboration with the FIA. It follows a former Formula One driver (Pitt) who returns to compete with a fictitious team, APXGP. Filming occurs during actual Grand Prix weekends, featuring real competition. Produced by Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films, the film includes actors such as Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, and Kim Bodnia, among others. Executive produced by Copper CEO Penni Thow, 'F1' integrates the full Formula 1 community and its elite teams and drivers.

