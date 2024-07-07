Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Titled 'F1', Larry the Cat Remains at Downing Street
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie will be called 'F1', announced recently. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is set for release in June. Meanwhile, amidst political shifts, Larry the Cat continues his tenure at Downing Street, maintaining his position as Chief Mouser.
The suspense surrounding Brad Pitt's unnamed Formula One movie concluded with the announcement that the film will be titled 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie is set to hit cinemas next June with support from F1 teams and drivers.
In other news, despite significant political changes in Britain, one constant remains: Larry, the Downing Street cat. Carrying the official title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry continues to reside at Number 10, marking his tenure under a sixth prime minister.
