Left Menu

Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Titled 'F1', Larry the Cat Remains at Downing Street

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie will be called 'F1', announced recently. The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is set for release in June. Meanwhile, amidst political shifts, Larry the Cat continues his tenure at Downing Street, maintaining his position as Chief Mouser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 02:31 IST
Brad Pitt's F1 Movie Titled 'F1', Larry the Cat Remains at Downing Street
Brad Pitt

The suspense surrounding Brad Pitt's unnamed Formula One movie concluded with the announcement that the film will be titled 'F1'. Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the movie is set to hit cinemas next June with support from F1 teams and drivers.

In other news, despite significant political changes in Britain, one constant remains: Larry, the Downing Street cat. Carrying the official title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry continues to reside at Number 10, marking his tenure under a sixth prime minister.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024