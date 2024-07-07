Left Menu

Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes on Rath Yatra Festival

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended their wishes to the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra. President Murmu, who is in Odisha, will witness the event in Puri, while other leaders also shared their greetings and prayers for happiness, prosperity, and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:12 IST
Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes on Rath Yatra Festival
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished the nation on the occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on Sunday.

The President shared her greetings in Odia and Hindi on X, expressing her joy on the auspicious day for devotees worldwide.

President Murmu, currently in Odisha, will attend the Rath Yatra in Puri this afternoon, praying for universal happiness, peace, and prosperity. PM Modi extended his blessings via an X post, while Chief Minister Majhi emphasized unity and development in his video message.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024