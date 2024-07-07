Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes on Rath Yatra Festival

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wished the nation on the occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on Sunday.

The President shared her greetings in Odia and Hindi on X, expressing her joy on the auspicious day for devotees worldwide.

President Murmu, currently in Odisha, will attend the Rath Yatra in Puri this afternoon, praying for universal happiness, peace, and prosperity. PM Modi extended his blessings via an X post, while Chief Minister Majhi emphasized unity and development in his video message.

