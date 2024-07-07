Left Menu

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's 'Kill' Takes Box Office by Storm

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller 'Kill' has grossed Rs 3.55 crore in just two days. The violent Hindi film, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, has caught the audience's attention. With a favorable world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival, it is also set for an English-language remake.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller 'Kill' has achieved an impressive box office milestone by grossing Rs 3.55 crore within two days of its release, according to the makers' announcement on Sunday.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the Hindi film, dubbed as the 'most violent film made out of India,' stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala. The movie was released in theatres on Friday, and Dharma Productions shared the latest box office figures on its official X page.

The film follows Indian Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) and his love interest Tulika (Maniktala) as they are trapped in a train hijacked by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who launch a merciless killing spree. 'Kill' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, receiving a positive audience response and earning the first runner-up title in the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award category. Furthermore, American filmmaker Chad Stahelski plans to produce an English-language remake of 'Kill' via his 87Eleven Entertainment banner for Lionsgate. Stahelski, known for the 'John Wick' franchise, praised the film as 'one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies' he had seen recently.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

