Magnificent Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Spectacle at Puri

Thousands gathered at Puri to pull giant chariots from the 12th century Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple. The ritual-filled event, known as Rath Yatra, saw participation from dignitaries and devotees alike. Stringent security measures ensured smooth proceedings at this globally significant festival which includes parades, sacred rites, and artistic performances.

Updated: 07-07-2024 20:16 IST
Thousands gathered at Puri on Sunday afternoon to pull giant chariots from the 12th century Jagannath temple to Gundicha temple, a distance of approximately 2.5 km.

The chariot pulling began at 5.20 pm after Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalanada Saraswati visited the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Puri's titular king completed the 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual, or chariot sweeping.

Wooden horses were attached to the chariots, and servitor pilots guided the devotees in the right direction. President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan symbolically commenced the event by pulling the principal Jagannath chariot's ropes. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also participated in the 'darshan' of the sibling deities.

The nearly 45-feet tall wooden chariot of Lord Balabhadra was pulled first, followed by the chariots of Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath. The chariots were surrounded by priests rhythmically beating brass cymbals and hand drums, and the air was filled with chants of 'Jai Jagannath' and 'Haribol' as frenzied devotees tried to catch a glimpse of the sacred occasion.

Around a million devotees, including many from abroad, converged on Puri for the annual car festival. Different artists performed 'kirtans' (religious songs) and Odissi dance in front of the chariots before the procession began.

Earlier in the day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra were placed on their respective chariots after a three-hour-long 'Pahandi' ritual. 'Jai Jagannath' chants, sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals reverberated at the Lion's Gate as the deities were escorted to their chariots.

Tight security measures, including the deployment of 180 platoons of security personnel and AI-based CCTV cameras, were implemented. Fire tenders and water sprinklers were also deployed to manage the crowd and weather conditions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

