Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promotes Religious Harmony and Service at ISKCON Rath Yatra

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the state's commitment to religious harmony and service to humanity during the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra at NTR Stadium on Sunday.

Chief Minister Reddy praised ISKCON for organizing the event and reiterated the state government's respect for all religions, offering freedom and opportunities to diverse religious communities.

He highlighted that the government's efforts are focused on spreading the message of 'Manav seva, Madhav seva', ensuring that human service is recognized as the ultimate form of service to God.

