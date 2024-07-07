Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Promotes Religious Harmony and Service at ISKCON Rath Yatra
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of unity and religious respect, emphasizing 'Manav seva, Madhav seva' at the ISKCON-organized Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra. He praised the state’s commitment to supporting diverse religious practices, aiming to foster prosperity through communal harmony.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the state's commitment to religious harmony and service to humanity during the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra at NTR Stadium on Sunday.
Chief Minister Reddy praised ISKCON for organizing the event and reiterated the state government's respect for all religions, offering freedom and opportunities to diverse religious communities.
He highlighted that the government's efforts are focused on spreading the message of 'Manav seva, Madhav seva', ensuring that human service is recognized as the ultimate form of service to God.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement