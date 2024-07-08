Hugh Jackman's Triumphant Return as Wolverine: Behind the Scenes of a Hollywood Casting Gamble

Hugh Jackman was initially turned down for the role of Wolverine due to his height, as the Australian actor was considered too tall to portray the mutant superhero.

However, Jackman was brought back after Scottish actor Dougray Scott exited the role at the last minute, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige disclosed.

Scott was originally cast in the 20th Century Fox mutant franchise, but scheduling conflicts with 'Mission: Impossible 2' led Tom Cruise to veto the dual role. This exit opened the door for Jackman's return. Feige, then an assistant to producer Lauren Shuler Donner, detailed the frantic efforts to finalize the casting.

"There was a scramble to get our Wolverine. Lauren was very excited about this Australian guy, but one significant reason for his initial rejection was his height," said Feige. Jackman, who stands 6 foot three inches tall, flew to Toronto for another audition. Despite a positive response from the team, Jackman was skeptical about getting the part. Feige graciously hosted Jackman for dinner before his flight home.

Jackman recounted, ''I said, 'Kevin, we all know I'm not getting the part. You don't have to do dinner.' But he sat and had a steak dinner with me, then drove me to the airport. I'll never forget it. That was the nicest thing.'' Unbeknownst to Jackman, Scott's exit paved the way for his comeback. Although Jackman retired from the character after 2017's ''Logan,'' he is set to return, reuniting with Feige in the upcoming ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' after Disney's merger with Fox.

Ryan Reynolds, who had long urged Jackman to return as Wolverine, will also star in the film. ''The notion that, all these years later, we're in a world where [Jackman] is Wolverine, and Deadpool and all of those X-Men characters are together under the same roof, is a pretty amazing quarter-of-a-century experience," said Feige. ''Deadpool & Wolverine'' is slated for release on July 26.

