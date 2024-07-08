Club Mahindra Achieves Platinum Certification for Sustainable Resorts

Club Mahindra's resorts in Kumbhalgarh, Ooty, and Madikeri have been awarded the prestigious Platinum certifications from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), while its Udaipur resort earned a Gold certification. This marks a significant milestone in Club Mahindra's journey towards sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The IGBC certifications recognize excellence in green design and sustainable practices, with the platinum rating meeting rigorous international standards. Club Mahindra's Madikeri resort scored 87 out of 100 points, with Kumbhalgarh and Derby Green Ooty resorts scoring 80 and 82 points, respectively. The Udaipur resort secured 71 points, showcasing their commitment to eco-friendly hospitality.

Julian Ayers, Chief Resorts Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, stated, "Receiving IGBC certifications for our resorts is a testament to our continuous efforts to promote sustainable tourism. We are committed to creating eco-friendly destinations that offer memorable experiences while contributing positively to the environment."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)