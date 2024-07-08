Mukesh Ambani poses with son Akash Ambani at Anant-Radhika's haldi ceremony

Left Menu

Haldi celebrations are going in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A while ago, family members and other guests were spotted arriving at the function. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived with his son Akash Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani with Akash Ambani (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Haldi celebrations are going on in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A while ago, family members and other guests were spotted arriving at the function. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived with his son Akash Ambani.

Clad in a kurta pyjama set, the father-son duo posed for the media. A day ago, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja. Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. (ANI)

