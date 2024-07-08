Anushka Ranjan to Star in Gripping Crime Thriller 'Mixture' with Aahana Kumra

Anushka Ranjan is set to appear alongside Aahana Kumra in the new crime thriller series 'Mixture,' produced by Pinaka Entertainment and directed by Hanish Kalia. The series delves into the dark realms of crime and suspense, according to a statement released by the production team.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Ranjan said, 'This action thriller is unlike anything I've done before. It challenged me in ways I never anticipated. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot. I can't wait for the audience to embark on this thrilling journey with us. Working with such a talented team and shooting in such diverse locations has been an incredible experience.'

Scheduled for release later this year, 'Mixture' promises to be a standout addition to the crime thriller genre. Details about the project remain under wraps. Ranjan is best known for her roles in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and 'Fittrat.' (ANI)

