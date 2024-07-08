Skydance Media Merges with Paramount: The Drama Behind the Deal

After months of intense negotiations and boardroom drama, Skydance Media and Paramount Global have finalized their merger. The deal saw Skydance and its partners acquire National Amusements, which holds Paramount's controlling stake, for $2.4 billion in cash.

The next step involves Skydance merging with Paramount, putting forward $4.5 billion in cash or stock to shareholders. Additionally, Skydance plans to allocate an extra $1.5 billion to boost its balance sheet.

This merger marks the end of a tumultuous journey, filled with near collapses in talks and a flurry of competing bids, rivaling the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)