Skydance Media Merges with Paramount: The Drama Behind the Deal
The deal between Skydance Media and Paramount Global culminates a saga marked by near-collapse talks, boardroom shakeups, and competing offers. Skydance and its partners will acquire National Amusements for $2.4 billion, gaining control of Paramount. Subsequently, Skydance will merge with Paramount, offering $4.5 billion to shareholders and bolstering its balance sheet by $1.5 billion.
After months of intense negotiations and boardroom drama, Skydance Media and Paramount Global have finalized their merger. The deal saw Skydance and its partners acquire National Amusements, which holds Paramount's controlling stake, for $2.4 billion in cash.
The next step involves Skydance merging with Paramount, putting forward $4.5 billion in cash or stock to shareholders. Additionally, Skydance plans to allocate an extra $1.5 billion to boost its balance sheet.
This merger marks the end of a tumultuous journey, filled with near collapses in talks and a flurry of competing bids, rivaling the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster.
