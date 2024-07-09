Left Menu

A Drastic Decline: Hindi Film Industry Struggles in 2024

The Hindi film industry faced a challenging 2024 with a 20-30% decline in business. Despite successes like the Hindi version of 'Kalki 2898 AD,' many big-budget films failed to recoup costs. Analysts highlight high ticket prices and poor content as reasons for dwindling audience numbers. Hope remains for 2025.

Updated: 09-07-2024 17:54 IST
The Hindi film industry is experiencing a significant downturn in 2024, with a 20-30% decline in business, compared to the previous year. Despite the success of the Hindi dubbed version of 'Kalki 2898 AD,' which grossed over Rs 300 crore, other major releases have failed to perform at the box office.

According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, smaller films and original ideas didn't provide the necessary boost to the industry. High ticket prices and lackluster content are considered key reasons for the audience's declining interest in Hindi films. Analysts also mention that post-Covid changes have led more people to prefer OTT platforms over cinemas.

Looking ahead, industry insiders hope for better prospects in the second half of 2024 and anticipate a more prosperous 2025, with several high-profile releases lined up. Producers and distributors are urged to focus on compelling storytelling and affordable ticket pricing to attract audiences back to theaters.

