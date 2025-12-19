Left Menu

NALSAR Law School Establishes B R Ambedkar Chair for Constitutional Law

NALSAR University of Law has appointed Justice B R Gavai as the B R Ambedkar Chair professor to lead activities in constitutional law and social inclusion, supported by Anurag Bhaskar and K Parameshwar. The Chair is funded by the Government of Telangana and will initiate thematic projects and public engagement.

19-12-2025
NALSAR University of Law has announced the appointment of former Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, as the B R Ambedkar Chair professor on Constitutional Law and Social Inclusion.

Justice Gavai will spearhead the Chair's initiatives, focusing on research, teaching, and other academic activities related to constitutional law and access to justice.

The University has also appointed Anurag Bhaskar as the Visiting Adjunct Professor of Law and Director of the Chair, and Senior Advocate K Parameshwar as Adjunct Professor, to support the Chair's activities. The Chair is financially backed by the Government of Telangana, with plans to recruit a research team and launch thematic research projects and public engagement initiatives soon.

