Tragic Hit-and-Run on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Claims Two Lives

A couple from Dombivali, Rohan and Avantika Lodge, tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run accident on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The incident occurred near Atgaon at 11 am. Authorities are investigating the case using CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:22 IST
  • India

A couple tragically lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident on the Shahapur stretch of the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district.

The incident, which occurred at 11 am near Atgaon, claimed the lives of Dombivali residents Rohan Lodge, 32, and his wife Avantika, 29, as they traveled back from Igatpuri.

The couple's motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in their immediate deaths. Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and have registered a case under Bharaiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for negligence and rash driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

