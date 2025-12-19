Left Menu

Cough Syrup Racket Sparks Political Showdown in Uttar Pradesh

A political clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh as Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government's handling of a codeine-based cough syrup racket. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak linked Yadav to the accused. The investigation continues with several arrests and seizures made in the illegal drug trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:19 IST
Cough Syrup Racket Sparks Political Showdown in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political clash ignited in Uttar Pradesh as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over its investigation into a codeine-based cough syrup racket.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak countered by showcasing a photo allegedly linking Yadav to the accused individuals.

The state's Special Investigation Team is probing deeply into the illegal network, resulting in multiple arrests and large seizures of the illicit syrup.

