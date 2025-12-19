Cough Syrup Racket Sparks Political Showdown in Uttar Pradesh

A political clash ignited in Uttar Pradesh as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over its investigation into a codeine-based cough syrup racket.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak countered by showcasing a photo allegedly linking Yadav to the accused individuals.

The state's Special Investigation Team is probing deeply into the illegal network, resulting in multiple arrests and large seizures of the illicit syrup.