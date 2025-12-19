Brinda Karat Leads Protest Demanding Justice for Women and Tribals

Brinda Karat, a senior CPI(M) figure, joined the All India Democratic Women's Association in a protest rally on Friday, advocating for interest-free loans to women self-help groups and demanding the release of detained tribal leader Sala Marandi.

Karat, who also serves as a patron of the AIDWA and secretary of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, stated that Marandi's continued detention, despite having been granted bail, illustrates a vindictive police approach intended to suppress democratic resistance among tribal communities.

During the protest, the AIDWA submitted a charter of demands to the Reserve Bank of India. These include interest-free loans from public sector banks to self-help groups and stringent monitoring of microfinance institutions to prevent the exploitation of indebted women.

