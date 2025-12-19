Left Menu

Brinda Karat Leads Protest Demanding Justice for Women and Tribals

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat participated in a protest by AIDWA demanding interest-free loans for women self-help groups and the release of tribal leader Sala Marandi, whose bail has been delayed. Karat urged the dignified resettlement of displaced families and called for better regulation of microfinance institutions.

Brinda Karat, a senior CPI(M) figure, joined the All India Democratic Women's Association in a protest rally on Friday, advocating for interest-free loans to women self-help groups and demanding the release of detained tribal leader Sala Marandi.

Karat, who also serves as a patron of the AIDWA and secretary of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, stated that Marandi's continued detention, despite having been granted bail, illustrates a vindictive police approach intended to suppress democratic resistance among tribal communities.

During the protest, the AIDWA submitted a charter of demands to the Reserve Bank of India. These include interest-free loans from public sector banks to self-help groups and stringent monitoring of microfinance institutions to prevent the exploitation of indebted women.

