Hollywood Legends Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian’s Legal Series 'All’s Fair'

Hollywood icons Halle Berry and Glenn Close have signed on to join Kim Kardashian's highly anticipated legal drama series, 'All's Fair'.

Revealed by Variety, the script is crafted by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. The project, spearheaded by creator Ryan Murphy and Hulu, promises a glossy and sexy adult procedural. The specifics of Berry and Close's roles remain undisclosed.

Kardashian plays a successful Los Angeles divorce lawyer. Production will commence by late 2023, with a release targeted for early 2025. Berry, known for her roles in 'Kidnap' and 'John Wick 3', will next feature in Netflix's 'The Union'. Close's resume includes 'Fatal Attraction' and '101 Dalmatians', earning her multiple Golden Globes, Tonys, and Emmys.

