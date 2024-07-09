Left Menu

Hollywood Legends Halle Berry and Glenn Close Join Kim Kardashian’s Legal Series 'All’s Fair'

Halle Berry and Glenn Close are set to co-star in Kim Kardashian's new legal drama series 'All’s Fair'. The show, announced last December, is described as a high-end procedural drama and will debut in 2025. Kardashian portrays a successful divorce lawyer in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:57 IST
Hollywood icons Halle Berry and Glenn Close have signed on to join Kim Kardashian's highly anticipated legal drama series, 'All's Fair'.

Revealed by Variety, the script is crafted by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. The project, spearheaded by creator Ryan Murphy and Hulu, promises a glossy and sexy adult procedural. The specifics of Berry and Close's roles remain undisclosed.

Kardashian plays a successful Los Angeles divorce lawyer. Production will commence by late 2023, with a release targeted for early 2025. Berry, known for her roles in 'Kidnap' and 'John Wick 3', will next feature in Netflix's 'The Union'. Close's resume includes 'Fatal Attraction' and '101 Dalmatians', earning her multiple Golden Globes, Tonys, and Emmys.

