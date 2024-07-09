Nicaragua Shuts Down and Seizes Catholic Radio Station's Assets

Nicaragua has ordered the closure and confiscation of assets from Radio Maria, a media outlet once managed by vocal government opponent Bishop Rolando Alvarez. Alvarez, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term last year, currently resides in the Vatican after being expelled from the country.

The seizure of Radio Maria is part of a broader government crackdown on media properties controlled by the Catholic Church. The church has come under increasing pressure since 2018, when clergy members played key roles in mediating mass protests against the Nicaraguan government.

This move further restricts the already limited number of independent media voices within Nicaragua, highlighting the ongoing tension between the government and the Catholic Church.

