Nicaragua Shuts Down and Seizes Catholic Radio Station's Assets

Nicaragua has decreed the closure and asset seizure of Radio Maria, previously managed by government critic Bishop Rolando Alvarez, now in the Vatican after a prison sentence and subsequent expulsion. The Catholic Church’s assets have faced similar seizures following the clergy’s mediation during the 2018 protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:43 IST
Nicaragua has ordered the closure and confiscation of assets from Radio Maria, a media outlet once managed by vocal government opponent Bishop Rolando Alvarez. Alvarez, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term last year, currently resides in the Vatican after being expelled from the country.

The seizure of Radio Maria is part of a broader government crackdown on media properties controlled by the Catholic Church. The church has come under increasing pressure since 2018, when clergy members played key roles in mediating mass protests against the Nicaraguan government.

This move further restricts the already limited number of independent media voices within Nicaragua, highlighting the ongoing tension between the government and the Catholic Church.

