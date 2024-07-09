Prosecutors Seek New Indictment Against Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors are probing 'additional violent sexual assaults' they allege former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein committed, and intend to seek a new indictment following the overturning of his previous conviction, a prosecutor announced on Tuesday. Speaking at a hearing before Judge Curtis Farber in New York state criminal court in Manhattan, Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg said that the additional assaults Weinstein allegedly perpetrated still fell within the statute of limitations.

Weinstein was previously found guilty of rape in 2020, marking a significant moment for the #MeToo movement in which numerous women have accused men across various industries of sexual misconduct. A jury convicted the 72-year-old former Miramax studio co-founder of sexually assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. These are part of more than 80 allegations of sexual misconduct directed at Weinstein, resulting in a 23-year prison sentence.

However, in April, the New York Court of Appeals ruled that Judge James Burke, who oversaw the trial, erred by allowing three women to testify about alleged assaults that weren't part of the charges. The court determined this violated Weinstein's right to a fair trial.

Weinstein has consistently denied any non-consensual encounters. His lawyer, Arthur Aidala, argued on Tuesday that it was unjust for prosecutors to add new victims to the case following the overturned conviction. Aidala critiqued the prosecution's motives, stating, 'Once again we have a hotline: '1-800 Get Harvey.'' Weinstein is reportedly dealing with numerous medical issues while held in solitary confinement at Rikers Island jail, Aidala added, accusing prosecutors of delaying tactics to prolong Weinstein's incarceration, a charge Blumberg denied. Blumberg asserted that some victims were now prepared to proceed with the legal process.

Aside from his New York sentence, Weinstein has also been sentenced to 16 years following a separate rape trial in California, with the two sentences not to be served concurrently. Miramax, co-founded by Weinstein, produced successful films like 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Pulp Fiction,' before Weinstein's namesake studio filed for bankruptcy in March 2018.

