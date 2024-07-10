Left Menu

Argentina Hits Back at Drake with Kendrick Lamar's Song After Copa America Bet Loss

Argentina mocked Canadian music artist Drake using Kendrick Lamar's diss track after Drake lost $300,000 betting on Canada's victory in the Copa America semi-final. Argentina's national team responded humorously to Drake's Instagram post, highlighting Lamar's song 'Not like us', which critiques the artist. Argentina advances to the final, aiming for their 16th title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:19 IST
Drake

Argentina took a jab at Canadian music artist Drake after he lost a $300,000 bet on his country's success in the Copa America semi-final. In a playful rejoinder, Argentina used Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not like us' to send a message to Drake, following their victory over Canada.

Drake, who had posted an image on Instagram detailing his potential $2.88 million payout had Canada won, saw his hopes dashed by goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. As a riposte, the World Cup winners shared a photo with the caption 'Not like us,' referencing Lamar's song, which critiques Drake.

Currently, Argentina is targeting a record 16th Copa America title and is set to face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

