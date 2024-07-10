Argentina Hits Back at Drake with Kendrick Lamar's Song After Copa America Bet Loss

Argentina took a jab at Canadian music artist Drake after he lost a $300,000 bet on his country's success in the Copa America semi-final. In a playful rejoinder, Argentina used Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not like us' to send a message to Drake, following their victory over Canada.

Drake, who had posted an image on Instagram detailing his potential $2.88 million payout had Canada won, saw his hopes dashed by goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi. As a riposte, the World Cup winners shared a photo with the caption 'Not like us,' referencing Lamar's song, which critiques Drake.

Currently, Argentina is targeting a record 16th Copa America title and is set to face either Uruguay or Colombia in Sunday's final.

