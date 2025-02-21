Canada Takes a Stand: Cartels Declared Terrorist Entities

Canada has announced the listing of seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities, as confirmed by the nation's public safety minister. This list includes infamous groups such as Mara Salvatrucha, Cartel de Sinaloa, and Tren de Aragua.

The nation's declaration was made shortly after the United States identified organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel as global terrorist groups. Public Safety Minister David McGuinty explained that these groups are notorious for extreme violence, drug, human, and illegal arms trafficking. McGuinty emphasized that the measures being implemented aim to prevent fentanyl from entering the United States.

Alongside, entities like Cartel del Golfo and Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación have also been designated. Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced intentions to pursue constitutional reforms to protect Mexico's sovereignty, following the U.S. actions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's preparations were hinted back in February, alongside Canada's appointment of a 'fentanyl czar'.

(With inputs from agencies.)