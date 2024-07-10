Left Menu

Tragic Triple Murder in Bushey: Manhunt Underway

British police are conducting a large-scale manhunt following the killing of BBC commentator John Hunt's wife and daughters, believed to involve a crossbow. The victims were found in their Bushey home with fatal injuries. Armed officers are searching for suspect Kyle Clifford. Authorities have urged the public to avoid him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:24 IST
Tragic Triple Murder in Bushey: Manhunt Underway

British police launched a massive manhunt on Wednesday after the wife and daughters of BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt were killed in Bushey, a town outside London, in a suspected crossbow attack.

Officers discovered the three victims, aged 25, 28, and 61, with serious injuries at their residence on Tuesday evening. They died at the scene shortly afterward. The BBC identified the women as Carol Hunt, John's wife, and their two daughters.

A huge search involving armed officers has now been launched for the suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford. Police have appealed to Clifford to surrender and warned the public not to approach him. Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson described the incident as 'horrific,' noting that a crossbow and possibly other weapons were involved.

'Our primary objective today is to protect public safety and locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident,' Simpson said. Friends and colleagues of Hunt expressed their shock at the news.

'Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you,' ITV horse racing commentator Matt Chapman said on X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024