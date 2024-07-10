Tragic Triple Murder in Bushey: Manhunt Underway

British police launched a massive manhunt on Wednesday after the wife and daughters of BBC horse racing commentator John Hunt were killed in Bushey, a town outside London, in a suspected crossbow attack.

Officers discovered the three victims, aged 25, 28, and 61, with serious injuries at their residence on Tuesday evening. They died at the scene shortly afterward. The BBC identified the women as Carol Hunt, John's wife, and their two daughters.

A huge search involving armed officers has now been launched for the suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford. Police have appealed to Clifford to surrender and warned the public not to approach him. Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson described the incident as 'horrific,' noting that a crossbow and possibly other weapons were involved.

'Our primary objective today is to protect public safety and locate Kyle Clifford, who is wanted in connection with the murder of the three women in what we believe is a targeted incident,' Simpson said. Friends and colleagues of Hunt expressed their shock at the news.

'Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you,' ITV horse racing commentator Matt Chapman said on X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)