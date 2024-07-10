Left Menu

Heroic Mission: Army Recovers Bodies of Avalanche Victims in Ladakh

The bodies of three out of four army personnel, who died after being struck by an avalanche during a mountaineering expedition in Ladakh last October, have been recovered. The rescue mission, named Operation RTG, involved 88 expert mountaineers and faced extreme conditions, bringing closure to the families after nearly nine months.

Updated: 10-07-2024 19:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The bodies of three of the four army personnel who lost their lives after an avalanche hit their mountaineering expedition last October in Ladakh have been recovered. Defence sources confirmed the recovery amid challenging conditions at over 18,300 feet.

The fallen soldiers—Havildar Rohit Kumar, Havildar Thakur Bahadur Ale, and Naik Gautam Rajbanshi—were trapped deep within a crevasse, buried under thick layers of ice and snow for nearly nine months. Their bodies were recovered in the past week, while Lance Naik Stanzin Targais was found shortly after the incident.

The mission, termed Operation RTG in honor of the soldiers, included 88 expert mountaineers and commenced on June 18. Specialized equipment, survival kits, and helicopters were utilized to ensure the safety of the rescue team. After an arduous effort, the mission culminated in the recovery of the soldiers' bodies, which have now been handed over to their families with full military honors.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

