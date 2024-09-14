Left Menu

Artistry for Agriculture: Nukkad Natak Workshop Promotes Sustainable Practices

Artists, including theater directors and folk performers, gathered at Punjab Agriculture University for a workshop on Nukkad Natak. The event aimed to educate farmers on regenerative agriculture through engaging street theater, as part of the PRANA project supporting sustainable farming practices across Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:17 IST
The Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) became a hub of creativity and advocacy today, hosting a Nukkad Natak workshop for an eclectic group of artists, including theater directors, folk singers, and performers. The workshop, conducted by Vertiver, focused on using street theater to promote regenerative agriculture among farmers.

This was Vertiver's second training session under the PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture) project, led by Nature Conservancy India Solutions Private Limited (NCIS). Last year's performances across 18 districts were highly successful and received widespread support from government departments.

Notable participants included Lok Kala Manch from Majitha, Art and Cultural Manch from Faridkot, and Noor Art Group from Bathinda. Shahbaz Bajwa, a director from Chandigarh, emphasized the impact of the artists' emotional performances on farmers. Vertiver's Dr. Gurwinder Singh and Founder Chhaya Bhanti highlighted the importance of these artistic interventions in promoting sustainable farming practices in Punjab.

