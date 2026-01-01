New Year Tragedy: Multiple Lives Lost in Madhya Pradesh Road Accidents

In a tragic start to the new year, eight people, including three children, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh on January 1, 2026. The unfortunate incidents occurred in the districts of Katni and Seoni.

The first accident involved a collision between a pickup vehicle and a motorcycle in Katni district. According to Rithi station house officer Mohammad Shahid, the motorcycle, carrying four individuals, was struck at 7pm between Heerapur and Badgaon. A four-year-old girl and two others died on the spot, with a fourth person succumbing to injuries later at a local community center.

In Seoni, a separate accident claimed the lives of a couple and their two children after their motorcycle rammed into a parked truck on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway. Barghat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Lalit Gathre reported that the motorcycle was speeding, and indicators were in place around the broken-down truck to alert motorists. The incidents highlight the need for increased road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)