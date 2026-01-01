Cricketer Furqan Bhat's Helmet Controversy during J&K Champions League
Police have requested clarification from cricketer Furqan Bhat regarding his display of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket tournament in Jammu. The incident has sparked controversy, and authorities are also inquiring about the tournament's organization.
Authorities in Jammu have demanded an explanation from cricketer Furqan Bhat after he was seen with the Palestine flag on his helmet during a local cricket tournament.
The incident occurred in the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League, raising questions and prompting police to take action.
Officials have also reached out to the tournament organizers to understand the context of the events.
