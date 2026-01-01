Murder in Nayapalli: Love Triangle and Rivalry Behind Youth's Tragic Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Nayapalli, as a young man, Babul Das, succumbed to injuries sustained from a brutal attack by five individuals, police confirmed on Thursday.

The assault, believed to stem from a past rivalry and complicated further by a love triangle, occurred outside Das's residence. Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, while efforts to capture the remaining assailants continue.

In response to the incident, locals expressed their outrage by burning tires and blocking a major road, calling for the swift arrest of all involved. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to bring justice to the bereaved family.

