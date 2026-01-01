Murder in Nayapalli: Love Triangle and Rivalry Behind Youth's Tragic Death
Babul Das was attacked by five individuals on December 27 in Nayapalli, leading to his death. Two arrests have been made, but others remain at large. The incident, possibly linked to a past rivalry and a love triangle, sparked local protests demanding full justice.
A tragic incident unfolded in Nayapalli, as a young man, Babul Das, succumbed to injuries sustained from a brutal attack by five individuals, police confirmed on Thursday.
The assault, believed to stem from a past rivalry and complicated further by a love triangle, occurred outside Das's residence. Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been apprehended, while efforts to capture the remaining assailants continue.
In response to the incident, locals expressed their outrage by burning tires and blocking a major road, calling for the swift arrest of all involved. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to bring justice to the bereaved family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
