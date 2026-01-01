Left Menu

Teenage Girl Allegedly Kills Neighbor in Banda

An 18-year-old girl in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her 50-year-old neighbor with a sharp weapon, according to police. The incident happened in Murwal village, and the girl is now in custody. The motive remains unclear as police investigate and await post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:38 IST
An 18-year-old teenage girl in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her neighbor using a sharp weapon, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Murwal village, leading to the girl's arrest. The victim, a 50-year-old man named Sukharaj, was reportedly attacked over family-related issues, according to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh.

After recovering the body from the girl's residence, police sent it for a post-mortem examination. The girl's identity has not been disclosed, and investigations continue to determine the exact motive behind the crime.

