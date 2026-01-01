Teenage Girl Allegedly Kills Neighbor in Banda
An 18-year-old girl in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her 50-year-old neighbor with a sharp weapon, according to police. The incident happened in Murwal village, and the girl is now in custody. The motive remains unclear as police investigate and await post-mortem results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:38 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old teenage girl in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her neighbor using a sharp weapon, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Murwal village, leading to the girl's arrest. The victim, a 50-year-old man named Sukharaj, was reportedly attacked over family-related issues, according to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh.
After recovering the body from the girl's residence, police sent it for a post-mortem examination. The girl's identity has not been disclosed, and investigations continue to determine the exact motive behind the crime.
- READ MORE ON:
- Banda
- murder
- teenage girl
- sharp weapon
- police
- investigation
- motive
- arrest
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sukharaj
ALSO READ
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal
Man, wife, their two children killed as motorcycle crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni: Police.
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.
Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted by Local Police