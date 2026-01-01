Teenage Girl Allegedly Kills Neighbor in Banda

An 18-year-old teenage girl in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed her neighbor using a sharp weapon, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Murwal village, leading to the girl's arrest. The victim, a 50-year-old man named Sukharaj, was reportedly attacked over family-related issues, according to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh.

After recovering the body from the girl's residence, police sent it for a post-mortem examination. The girl's identity has not been disclosed, and investigations continue to determine the exact motive behind the crime.