Security Boost at Jammu's Spiritual Sites

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Nalin Prabhat, evaluated the security setup at major religious landmarks in Jammu city on Thursday as part of heightened security measures. Police leaders, including the IGP Jammu and the IGP of CRPF in the Jammu sector, joined the review team, emphasizing the security around iconic sites like the Bawa-Wali Mata temple and Ragunath temple.

With an eye on ensuring the highest safety standards for devotees, DGP Prabhat outlined a strategy that incorporates layered security, efficient crowd management, and the adoption of technology. These steps aim to enhance the overall protection of worshippers and ensure a secure environment for all visitors.

The police chief stressed the necessity of robust inter-agency coordination, advocating for collaborative efforts across different security departments to maintain a high level of security and facilitate seamless operations at these revered sites.