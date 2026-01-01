Left Menu

Security Boost at Jammu's Spiritual Sites

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Nalin Prabhat assessed the security at significant religious locations in Jammu city, focusing on the safety of sites like the Bawa-Wali Mata and Ragunath temples. Collaborating with senior police officials, Prabhat emphasized the importance of multi-layered security, crowd management, technology use, and inter-agency coordination to safeguard worshippers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 23:50 IST
Security Boost at Jammu's Spiritual Sites
security arrangements
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Nalin Prabhat, evaluated the security setup at major religious landmarks in Jammu city on Thursday as part of heightened security measures. Police leaders, including the IGP Jammu and the IGP of CRPF in the Jammu sector, joined the review team, emphasizing the security around iconic sites like the Bawa-Wali Mata temple and Ragunath temple.

With an eye on ensuring the highest safety standards for devotees, DGP Prabhat outlined a strategy that incorporates layered security, efficient crowd management, and the adoption of technology. These steps aim to enhance the overall protection of worshippers and ensure a secure environment for all visitors.

The police chief stressed the necessity of robust inter-agency coordination, advocating for collaborative efforts across different security departments to maintain a high level of security and facilitate seamless operations at these revered sites.

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

Life Sentences for Haryana Gangsters: Court Rules Out Death Penalty

 India
3
Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

Two Arrested for Forged Property Grab of Former Army Major's Heir

 India
4
Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

Police Nab Duo in Lucknow Property Forgery Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026