SBI Foundation Launches 'SBI Sammaan' to Honor National Heroes

SBI Foundation has launched the 'SBI Sammaan - Homage to the National Heroes' program, aimed at honoring eminent figures like freedom fighter Vinoba Bhave by undertaking developmental activities in their native villages. Initiatives include upgrading schools, installing solar street lights, and setting up community centers to facilitate local development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigad | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:01 IST
SBI Foundation's Managing Director Shri Sanjay Prakash inaugurated the 'SBI Sammaan - Homage to the National Heroes' program in Gagode Budruk, honoring freedom fighter Vinoba Bhave. This initiative involves various developmental activities in Bhave's birthplace, including upgrading schools, installing water filters, and establishing a community center.

The SBI Foundation has launched Sammaan to pay tribute to notable personalities by carrying out developmental projects in their home villages. Activities in Gagode Budruk include installing solar street lights, setting up a stitching training center, and providing resources for local schools and Anganwadis.

Partnering with ANARDE Foundation, SBI aims to uplift local communities while commemorating national heroes. Officials from SBI, ANARDE Foundation, and local representatives attended the event, emphasizing the importance of community support in the success of such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

