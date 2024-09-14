Arunachal Governor Advocates Tech-Driven Progress

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik has underscored the importance of incorporating technology to monitor infrastructure projects, vibrant border village programs, anti-drug operations, disaster management, and parameters related to health, education, and tourism in the frontier state.

The governor's remarks came during a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, where Mein updated him on the state government's progress in hydroelectric power projects, crucial for security and revenue generation, according to an official statement.

They also discussed border area security, key infrastructure energy, health, and education projects contributing to the state's sustainable development goals. The governor commended the state for implementing a new education policy and organizing seminars to boost agricultural production, horticulture, and animal husbandry. Discussions also covered budget allocations for tourism, tribal affairs, sports, and farming. The governor expressed concerns about timely infrastructure management and ease of doing business, with Mein assuring transparent and deliberate project management.

(With inputs from agencies.)