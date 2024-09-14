Timothy Snyder Leads Charity Run in Kyiv, Highlights Plight of Ukrainian POWs

US historian and author Timothy Snyder on Saturday led a charity run in Kyiv to raise awareness of the conditions under which Ukrainian prisoners of war are held in Russia as the conflict approaches a third winter.

The race followed a recent escalation in Russian missile and drone attacks, primarily targeting Ukraine's electricity infrastructure. Snyder, a 55-year-old Yale University professor renowned for his extensive writings on Eastern Europe and rising authoritarianism, addressed nearly a thousand runners. He then participated in a workout and the run.

"Thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers are illegally held in captivity during an illegal war," Snyder told The Associated Press just before the run. "This race is about reminding everyone of that and expressing solidarity with Ukrainians, giving them a chance to act together," he added.

The 5 and 10-kilometer runs transpired around a park in Kyiv, created from a renovated Soviet-era exhibition center. The participants included the general public, servicepeople, and veterans, as well as the wives of the POWs. Among them was 27-year-old Anastasia Ofyl, whose husband Oleksandr was captured by Russians. "We have to fight for him," she said. "That's why I'm running."

Snyder, who has organized fundraisers for war-relief operations, enjoys near-celebrity status in Ukraine. On Tuesday, he visited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked him for his charity work. This week, Zelenskyy also welcomed former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and American actor Michael Douglas. After Saturday's race, Snyder was surrounded by admirers, many seeking autographs and selfies and requesting him to sign translated copies of his books, "Bloodlands: Europe between Hitler and Stalin" and "The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America." The race was organized by the Kyiv School of Economics' charity foundation, which collects funds for Ukrainian aid since the Russian invasion.

