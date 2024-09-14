Sugar Industry Leaders Elected to Key Positions at WISMA
Veteran BB Thombre and MLA Rohit Pawar have been elected as chairman and deputy chairman of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA). The election took place during the annual general meeting in Pune, which also saw the selection of a new 11-member executive committee.
Sugar industry stalwarts BB Thombre and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar were elected to lead the West Indian Sugar Mills Association (WISMA) as chairman and deputy chairman respectively, during an annual general meeting held in Pune.
The WISMA, an apex body comprising 113 private sugar mills in Maharashtra, appointed an 11-member executive committee during the event.
BB Thombre, the Chairman and Managing Director of Natural Sugar in Yavatmal, and Rohit Pawar, CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd, will now head the association. Also, MP Bajarang Sonawane, CMD of Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd, was elected to the executive committee.
