Demi Moore Provides Health Update on Bruce Willis' Condition

Demi Moore, known for her role in 'Substance,' provided an update on her ex-husband Bruce Willis' health, disclosing he is in 'a stable place' amid his fight with aphasia.

In an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' Moore shared that Willis, who retired from acting in 2022 due to the diagnosis, is supported by their family, including their children Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

Moore emphasized the importance of accepting Willis for who he is in the present moment, highlighting the beauty, joy, and sweetness in their weekly visits. The family has also revealed that Willis' condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a common, untreatable form of dementia.

