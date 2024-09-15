Left Menu

Pushing for Gender Balance: Women in Sports Journalism

The AIPS ASIA Women's Forum at the 25th AIPS ASIA Congress highlighted the challenges women face in sports journalism. The event stressed the need for increased female representation in the industry, citing institutional bias and lack of mentorship. Attendees unanimously agreed on the necessity of achieving gender balance in the field.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

The AIPS ASIA Women's Forum, hosted alongside the 25th AIPS ASIA Congress, emphasized the urgent need for increased female representation in sports journalism. Discussions highlighted the ongoing barriers faced by women in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

A diverse panel of female journalists and athletes shed light on institutional biases, lack of mentorship, and limited opportunities. The forum served as a powerful reminder that despite progress, the struggle for equality in sports media persists.

Unanimous support among panelists and attendees underscored the necessity of gender balance as essential for the future of sports journalism, ensuring that women's voices are equally represented.

