Pushing for Gender Balance: Women in Sports Journalism

The AIPS ASIA Women's Forum, hosted alongside the 25th AIPS ASIA Congress, emphasized the urgent need for increased female representation in sports journalism. Discussions highlighted the ongoing barriers faced by women in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

A diverse panel of female journalists and athletes shed light on institutional biases, lack of mentorship, and limited opportunities. The forum served as a powerful reminder that despite progress, the struggle for equality in sports media persists.

Unanimous support among panelists and attendees underscored the necessity of gender balance as essential for the future of sports journalism, ensuring that women's voices are equally represented.

(With inputs from agencies.)